Monday:The hottest temperatures of the year are expected this week! Spokane's high temperature will hit 83 degrees on Sunday. Meantime, highs in the mid-80s are expected both Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to stay hydrated when doing outdoor activities or fighting floods. Flooding concerns continue this week, with quickly melting snowpack from regional mountains feeding rivers and lakes. Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Updated at 5:30 a.m. (5-14-18) / via NOAA

