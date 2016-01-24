Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Light northeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 50. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Updated at 5:30 p.m. (5-11-18) / via NOAA