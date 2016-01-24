Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Updated at 5:30 p.m. (5-11-18) / via NOAA

