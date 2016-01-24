Tuesday Night: Thunderstorms and rain are expected to move in around midnight. St Maries, Idaho is expected to see the brunt of the thunderstorms around 3:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Showers likely around noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies persist with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40-degree range.

Thursday: Chance of showers with a high near 64.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. (5-8-18)

