Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies persist with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40-degree range.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high around 62.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Updated at 5:30 p.m. (5-9-18) / via NOAA

