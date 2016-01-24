Tuesday: Sunny skies today! Highs in the upper 70s before rain returns to the forecast tomorrow. Inland Northwest rivers are reaching or at flood stage because of recent heavy rain and melting snowpack. Flood warnings are out across Washington and Idaho.

-CDA river at Cataldo, ID: action stage (river is really high along the banks)

-St Joe river at Calder, ID : minor flood stage (river is over Elk Praire Road)

-Okanogan River at Tonasket, WA: moderate flood stage

-Kettle River at Ferry, WA: moderate flood stage

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies persist with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40-degree range.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. (5-7-18)

