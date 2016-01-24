Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 69, overnight low of 55 For folks in western Montana, you might see a few showers tomorrow morning around 7 a.m.

Sunday (Bloomsday!): Mostly cloudy. High of 74. The Bloomsday run is looking very clear! Chances of showers and thunderstorms increase at night but you should be fine for the run in the morning. Around dinner Sunday night though, thunderstorms will roll through the area. The chance of precipitation is likely after 11 p.m.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49/

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies persist with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40-degree range.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 62.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Updated at 7:45 a.m. (5-5-18)

