Monday Night: As a low pressure system moves across the region, expect the rain to continue. There's also a threat for minor flooding for local streams, creeks and rivers the first half of the week. Heavy rain and melting snowpack contributes to this. There's a chance of showers and evening thunderstorms Monday night, but otherwise partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy skies persist with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40-degree range.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. (5-7-18)

