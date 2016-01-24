Tuesday: The warm weather continues this Tuesday! Highs will be in the 80s. It will be warm again on Wednesday, but clouds will start to roll in. Tuesday will be the last nice and sunny day before thunderstorms roll in Wednesday and a chance for showers pops up on Tuesday,

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Updated at 5 a.m. (5-15-18) / via NOAA

