Keeping yourself and your family safe in the car during extreme heat

SPOKANE, Wash. — With the possibility of record-breaking temperatures this week, parked vehicles can reach deadly temperatures in a matter of minutes. Because of that, KREM 2 reached out to the Spokane Fire Department for suggestions on how to keep yourself safe during these oppressive temperatures.

When it comes to hot temperatures, small steps can go a long way.

Here are some tips to remember for your car when the temperatures begin to rise

Grab a sunshade or a window visor. Tossing one onto your windshield upon leaving your car is highly recommended.

Park in shaded areas or in garages whenever possible

Cover your seats with a towel

Open your doors and let the car air out for a few minutes before driving away

Extreme heat is the number one weather related cause of death in the United States. Spokane Fire Department spokesman Justin De Ruyter said, “With this kind of heat, it only takes a few minutes and the car is going to be in the temperature range where it is dangerous.”

That statistic alone is enough reason to be cautious with your vehicles, especially when traveling with young children or pets.

According to the CDC, the temperature in your car can drastically rise within a matter of minutes after shutting off the vehicle. For example:

If the temperature outside is 80 degrees, within 20 minutes the inside temperature of your car is 109 degrees

After 40 minutes it moves up to 118 degrees

After 60 minutes and it’s up to 123 degrees or warmer

So that poses the question, what should you do if you see you someone whether it’s a child or pet inside of a locked vehicle in these temperatures?

According to Spokane Fire Department spokesman Justin De Ruyter, “If it’s a life and death thing, if the kid is unconscious or they are in distress, break the window. That would be my suggestion.”

Spokane Fire Department also recommends placing something like your phone in the backseat as another reminder to check what’s back there before exiting the vehicle.