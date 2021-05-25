Spokane heat wave: 90-degree temperatures in forecast for start of June

Models are already as hot at 94 degrees for June 2 in Spokane, which would break the existing record for a high temperature on that date.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It won't take long for June to pour on the heat for the Spokane area. In fact, the first day of meteorological summer, June 1, is already forecast to hit the 90s.

This doesn't appear to be an outlier. Several models and outlooks point to well above average temperatures across the Inland Northwest from June 1-3. Models have Spokane's high temperature around 90 degrees on June 1 and close to the mid 90s on June 2. The Climate Predication Center even goes so far to describe this forecast as the potential for "excessive heat."

This, of course, is compared to averages for early June. Hitting 90 in Spokane is by no means "excessive" when it comes to summer, but considering the average high temperature is 71 degrees, this would put us in the range of 20-25 degrees above normal.

June is going to start BLASTING HOT for the Pacific Northwest. I would not be surprised to see the month start in the 90s in Spokane! #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/kjWfsqbFD6 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) May 25, 2021

This is going to be close to record highs. Spokane's record high for June 1 is 94 degrees and it's 92 degrees on June 2. Models are already as hot at 94 degrees for June 2, which would break the record.

The true summer heat typically arrives during the second half of June in Spokane and data supports this conclusion. Spokane's average date of the first 90-degree day of the year is June 19. Last year, it took until July 16 to hit 90, one of the latest dates on record for the first 90-degree day of the year.

For summer heat lovers, this is great as the warmth will be on full display, even on Memorial Day.