Eastern Washington could experience a winter with warmer-than-normal temperatures and drier-than-normal conditions.

According to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday, drought conditions will likely continue through the Pacific Northwest.

The report indicates that there is a 70 to 75 percent that El Nino will develop. El Nino is an ocean-atmosphere climate interaction that is linked to periodic warming in sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific. Typical El Nino winter conditions in the United States consist of drier conditions in parts of the North and wetter conditions in the southern states.

U.S. temperature outlook for the winter of 2018. (source: NOAA)

U.S. precipitation outlook for the winter of 2018. (source: NOAA)

Mike Halpert, the deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said he expects El Nino to be in place in late fall to early winter.

"Although a weak El Nino is expected, it may still influence the winter season by bringing wetter conditions across the southern United States, and warmer, drier conditions to parts of the North," Halpert said.

The report indicates that much of Idaho and Montana, and all of Oregon will also likely experience warmer-than-normal temperatures from December to February.

NOAA reported that drought conditions are likely to persist across portions of the Southwest, Southern California, the central Great Basin, central Rockies, Northern Plains and portions of the interior Pacific Northwest, including northeast Washington, North Idaho and all of Montana. Drought conditions are expected to improve in areas throughout the coastal Pacific Northwest, Arizona and New Mexico, southern sections of Utah, Colorado and the Central Plains.

Although the Pacific Northwest is expecting a warmer, drier winter, NOAA’s winter outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations. Snow forecasts are usually not predictable more than a week in advance. Periodic cold temperatures and snowfall are still likely to occur even during warmer-than-normal winters.

