Winter Storm, largest snow event of the season hits Spokane Wednesday night

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for Spokane with 4-7 inches of snow forecast. Snow is even more likely in Northern Washington and Idaho.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A significant winter storm is forecast to hit the Inland Northwest on Wednesday night and last through most of the day Thursday. Spokane, North Idaho, and most areas of eastern and northern Washington could see the largest dump of snowfall in a single event this season.

Winter storm watches go into effect on Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. for Central Washington and 10 p.m. for Spokane and all areas eastward. The watch will remain in effect until Thursday afternoon.

Snowfall totals will generally be between four and eight inches across the area, including in Spokane. Northern Washington and far North Idaho could push six to ten inches of snow, with the Silver Valley potentially gaining upwards of 12-14 inches at the top end of forecast snow totals.

A deep layer of moisture will fuel the snowfall development in the atmosphere. From a meteorological perspective, the moisture travels northeast towards eastern Washington and rides over a warm front. This keeps the areas below freezing but pumps the atmosphere full of moisture, which will lead to widespread heavy snow events.

WINTER STORM WATCH - Heavy Snow Wednesday night and Thursday will amount to about 4-7" of snow for Spokane and most of the region. Up to 12" possible for Northern Washington and the Silver Valley in Idaho. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/NGcrh3A0fS — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) January 4, 2022

SNOW FORECAST - Here's my notes on how much snow for Wednesday night and Thursday. Subject to change per usual, but this will easily be a high impact event for the region. #KREMweather pic.twitter.com/R2gIJnWyh1 — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) January 4, 2022

Only areas south of Interstate 90 may see the snow switch to a rain and snow mix by Thursday afternoon as the warm front advances into the region. The Tri-Cities are only expected to gain one to two inches of snow before a switchover to rainfall. In northern Washington and the higher elevations of the mountains, however, it's an all-snow storm.

One to two feet of snow is likely across our area mountains with two to three feet for the Cascades. This comes after Snoqualmie Pass reported that they have seen the most snowfall to date this season, with 236 inches (19 feet 8 inches) of snow.