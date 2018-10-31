SPOKANE, Wash. — WINTER IS COMING! Ski areas around the Inland Northwest are seeing snow on Halloween.
Mount Spokane saw its first snow of the season on Halloween, according to Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol.
Mount Spokane Ski Patrol shared a photo of the flurries on Facebook.
"The only thing better than Halloween candy? First snow!! It's here, now let's build that base," the Ski Patrol wrote on Facebook.
Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho, also saw two inches of snow overnight. As of 9 a.m., it was still snowing on the mountain. They shared several photos on their Twitter account.
