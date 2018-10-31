SPOKANE, Wash. — WINTER IS COMING! Ski areas around the Inland Northwest are seeing snow on Halloween.

Mount Spokane saw its first snow of the season on Halloween, according to Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol.

Mount Spokane Ski Patrol shared a photo of the flurries on Facebook.

"The only thing better than Halloween candy? First snow!! It's here, now let's build that base," the Ski Patrol wrote on Facebook.

Schweitzer Mountain Resort in Sandpoint, Idaho, also saw two inches of snow overnight. As of 9 a.m., it was still snowing on the mountain. They shared several photos on their Twitter account.

All #treats @SchweitzerID this #Halloween with 2" of new #snow overnight and it's still #snowing! The season will be here before you know it so make sure you get your pass before the deadline tonight at #midnight! https://t.co/3uu2rqsAnB pic.twitter.com/KQFAwWwXJc— Schweitzer Mountain (@SchweitzerID) October 31, 2018

The National Weather Service reported a few inches of fresh snow on Wednesday morning on mountain passes above 5,000 feet. Washington Pass saw snow accumulations of one to two inches, Sherman Pass saw two to three inches, and Stevens and Lookout Passes saw up to one inch of snow.Down in the city of Spokane, we are seeing rain morning rain showers with a high near 48. In the evening, we will see cloudy skies with a low near 40. You can view your

