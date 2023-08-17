Fun indoor activities in the Inland Northwest to help beat the heat

From exhibits at The MAC to bowling alleys and aquariums, there is plenty to do indoors in Spokane to beat the heat.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is heading into the third day of this heatwave. We have been reviewing safety tips on how to beat the extreme temperatures all week. Now we have some indoor activities with air conditioning that can help you beat the heat.

The MAC has three exhibits on display right now. That explains the one on your screens called the “Wyeths: Three Generations” and another one titled “First Impressions: Women Printmakers of Washington.” The MAC is set to open on Thursday at 10 a.m.

If those exhibits aren’t what you are looking for, there are several other locations that are also kid friendly.

Blue Zoo Aquarium in the Northtown Mall opens at 11am

Mobius Discovery Center opens their doors at 10 am

Bowling Alleys including Lilac lanes and Valley Bowl are another option

The Garland Theater opens at 10am

These are just a few of the options available indoors and around town. If you have any other fun suggestions, go ahead and text us at 509-448-2000 and we’ll sure to mention it throughout the morning..

