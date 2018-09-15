Many of the horses that live on the North Carolina Outer Banks survived the recent hurricane that slammed into the coast.

Several islands have majestic wild horses that roam the islands.

The Facebook page of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund was peppered with comments from worried tourists and residents. Friday, they posted photos of the horses "doing their normal thing," and that they were not concerned about more flooding over the weekend.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore also posted their Oracoke ponies are safe and the pony pen was not damaged during the storm. Legend has it that those horses were left behind by shipwrecked explorers in the 16th or 17th century. The horses have been documented as living on the island since European settles came to stay in 1730s. Now the National Park Service takes care of the 16 horse herd.

Cape Lookout National Seashore posted on Facebook they had not been able to return to the park yet to check on their Shackleford horses.

© 2018 WFMY