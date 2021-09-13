Gusty winds were reported across the Houston region along with some flooding in coastal communities.

HOUSTON — Hurricane Nicholas made landfall along the Texas coast early Tuesday morning. The Category 1 storm came ashore near Sargent in eastern Matagorda County, according to the National Hurricane Center.

More than 8 inches of rain has fallen in some areas along the coast, where roads will be an issue this morning. Inland, rainfall has been much less — but gusty wind is knocking out power. Drivers across the Houston region are encouraged to stay off the roads through the morning hours, at least.

Downgraded to tropical storm

With the 1 a.m. update, Nicholas was still a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and was moving to the north-northeast at 10 mph. It quickly caused power outages on Galveston Island and other spots along the coast before also causing power outages inland into Houston and areas north as well.

In the 4 a.m. update, the NHC downgraded Nicholas back to a tropical storm with winds at 70 mph. The current forecast track takes Nicholas on an east-northeast path toward the Texas-Louisiana border. It will exit the Houston area, but with showers lingering, on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's the key messaging from KHOU 11 Meteorologists Chita Craft and Tim Pandajis early Tuesday:

Conditions from Hurricane Nicholas

Reporter Zack Tawatari was reporting from Galveston, where the wind was picking up.

And in Palacios, Xavier Walton was in a spot seeing the worst of Nicholas, where wind was knocking down power lines.

And reporter Matt Dougherty was moving across the Houston area in our weather tracker, checking conditions.