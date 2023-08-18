Hurricane Hilary to bring some rain to Spokane, Northwest next week

Rain and moisture with Hurricane Hilary will be near Spokane and the Inland Northwest around next Monday and Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It's not every day you see "Spokane" on a hurricane or tropical storm forecast map.

Hurricane Hilary, currently a Category 4 storm in the eastern Pacific, is due north and will hit many areas along the U.S. west coast. In what will be a rare turn of events, the remnants and moisture associated with the hurricane will travel as far north as Washington, Idaho, and Montana!

However, it's worth saying this clearly: "Spokane will not get hit by a hurricane."

...rather, the rain and storms that we will see will resemble more like summer monsoon moisture and energy that drift north from its origins in the southwest U.S.

I think this is a first... I have "Spokane" and a tropical storm track ON THE SAME MAP!!! We're not quite in the "Cone of Uncertainty" yet... but more than close enough to forecast some rain early next week for the area. Wow! pic.twitter.com/YYSDfLinfd — Thomas Patrick (@ThomasPatrickWx) August 18, 2023

At this stage of the forecast, all we can say with certainty, as far as the Inland Northwest is concerned, is that between Monday and Wednesday (Aug. 21-23) central Idaho will have far greater chances to get rain than north-central Washington. ie., the farther southeast, the more likely the rain chances.

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Hilary was rated a Category 4 storms off the west coast of Mexico, moving northwest. Due to ocean waters being significantly warmer than normal, the storm is expected to maintain more strength than what's typical of tropical storms as they move close to California... but will gradually weak to about Category 1 or Tropical Storm strength by the time it's near San Diego on Monday morning.

The primary hazards for Southern California is for vicious Flash Flooding, particularly in the desert and mountain regions near and east of Palm Springs, CA.

By the time Hilary is Nevada, let alone Utah, Oregon, or Idaho on Tuesday, it's be a post-tropical storm and labeled as a remnant. But the moisture will still provide widespread rain and some thunderstorms for the northwest.