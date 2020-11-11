Huge weather system hits Washington with heavy rain, snow, & wind this weekend

Washington will see a significant storm system push through Friday, creating windy conditions as well as heavy rain and snow.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A significant and high-impact weather system is set to hit the Pacific Northwest Friday night. This, a part of a multi-day active weather pattern, will lead to several feet of mountain snow at the minimum.

The storm system itself will form in the Pacific Ocean and strength as it approaches Washington and British Columbia. This alone will do two things, 1) It'll make for a very windy day Friday and Saturday, and 2) will come with heavy precipitation, both rain and/or snow for the region.

Will it rain or snow in Spokane?

That will be a very close call at the moment. It depends of the exact track and timing of the low pressure center. If the track is more northerly into British Columbia, it'll be mostly rain and a rain/snow mix Friday night. But if it goes through Washington, more valley snow accumulations are likely save for central Washington. This will be monitored - check back later in the week as the forecast gets updated.

What we do have high confidence in is how windy Friday and Saturday will be. Wind gusts will at least by 25-40 mph and may be upwards of 50mph depending on the strength of the storm system itself.

Heavy mountain snow. There's no question that the mountains will see lots and lots of snowfall with not just this system, but the subsequent storm systems too. The Weather Prediction Center's heavy snow forecast shows a >90% chance for at least 4 inches of snow both Friday and Saturday, and then a >70% chance for 4 inches of snow for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of next week.