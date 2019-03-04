SPOKANE, Wash. — "Space: The Final Frontier."

While there are about 7.7 billion people living on earth, exactly six are currently aboard the International Space Station. This includes Spokane's own Anne McClain.

For the rest of us living closer to the constant pull of Earth's gravity, the International Space Station is actually easy to spot, you just have to look in the right place at the right time.



The ISS appears as the fourth brightest object in the sky, behind the Sun, the Moon and Venus. However, since the Station orbits a mere 254 miles above Earth's surface, it's only visible just before sunrise, and just after sunset as the ISS reflects the sun's light off it's solar panels.

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain addresses canceled spacewalk on Today Show

RELATED: 'The dream's got to die': SNL pokes fun at NASA over Anne McClain's canceled spacewalk

So when's the next time you can see it? I'll argue the best opportunity for Spokane residents is Friday, April 5th, at 8:23pm.

On this particular occasion, the ISS will travel from West to Southeast across the night sky. It looks like any other star, a bright dot (not blinking like planes do), but moving quite rapidly.

It'll cross the sky in about 4 minutes time. No surprise as the ISS itself is moving at 5 miles per second (18,000 mph)! At that speed, the Station orbits the earth once every 92 minutes, or about 15-and-a-half times a day.

Sometimes the ISS does make an appearance low on the horizon, or only for a minute or two. The station is harder find through the atmospheric haze or if trees are in the way.

You can see when the station will be visible by checking out NASA's Spot The Station website and entering your location.

The only thing that this website doesn't take into consideration is the weather. Cloudy skies will obviously thwart a narrowing viewing window to spot the station.

So keep your fingers crossed for clear skies, keep looking up, and wave hello to the astronauts; they just may be waving hello back at us.

RELATED: NASA clarifies why it put all-female spacewalk on hold

RELATED: 'Leaders must make tough calls': Anne McClain responds to all-female spacewalk cancellation