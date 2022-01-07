Steps to prevent flood damage as snow begins to melt around neighborhoods

After heavy snow and morning rain, melting snow is impacting neighborhoods around Spokane. Here are some simple steps to prevent flood damage.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — After the heavy snow on Thursday and rain on Friday, snowmelt is making a mess around Spokane neighborhoods.

City Wastewater Management crews are working to clear snow away from storm drains, but many of these teams are assisting with snow removal in residential areas.

The Spokane National Weather Service (NWS) reported above freezing temperatures and windy conditions are expected for Friday, which will result in melting snow and the possibility of some hydrological impacts.

Residents need to be prepared ahead of time to prevent flooding damages to their homes or business.

According to a press release from the City of Spokane, there are about 12,000 storm drains in the City and crews won’t be able to get to each one.

Above freezing temperatures and windy conditions are expected today. This will result in melting snow and the possibility of some hydrological impacts. Stay tuned and prepare ahead of time if possible. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/rP2gVVeJMz — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 7, 2022

Here are some simple steps that residents can follow to prevent flooding damage:

Clean snow around drains to provide an easier path for excess water close to their houses and businesses.

Keep streets passable for cars and pedestrians

Don't drive through a flooded intersection or street around your neighborhood, as your car could stall.

Report authorities of any flooding or standing water by calling 509-625-7900.

If you don’t know where the closest storm drain to your house or business is located, you can use MapSpokane to find out the drains' locations.

Here are the steps to find your storm drain: