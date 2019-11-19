SPOKANE, Wash. — A weather system passing through Washington Monday and Idaho on Tuesday will drop rain for our area cities and some snow on mountain tops.

Snow levels are currently about 6,000 feet, which is fairly high for mid-November, and are expected to drop to about 4,500 feet on Tuesday. The reason for the high snow levels is because of enough of a warm pocket of air, and warm front, pushing through the Inland Northwest first before the cold front and colder air starts to filter in slowly on Tuesday.

Rain totals will be around one or two-tenths of an inch for Spokane and about one-quarter of an inch in North Idaho.

As for snow, mountain peaks above 4,500 or 5,000 feet will probably get a little wet snow accumulation like Mt. Spokane. But the taller, 6,000 feet-plus peaks in North Idaho will get a couple inches of accumulations.

As for the mountain passes, looks like more rain than snow. Our tallest pass, Sherman Pass, is forecasted dry conditions by Tuesday late morning, so snow levels probably won't drop fast enough for snow. Lookout Pass may get a rain/snow mix or wet snow late Tuesday afternoon, but no significant snow accumulations are expected either.

