High heat expected in Spokane area next week, with temps nearing triple digits

A dramatic warm up is expected beginning Monday around the Inland Northwest with sunny skies and hot temperatures.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A strong warm-up is expected to hit the Inland Northwest beginning next week, with 90-degree high temperatures in Spokane and triple-digit heat across central Washington.

This comes as Spokane has yet to see a single 90-degree day in 2020, one of the latest starts to summer heat since record-keeping began.

According to the National Weather Service, there are moderate risks for people sensitive to heat for most of next week.

Thus far in 2020, the warmest temperature recorded at the Spokane Airport where official records are kept was 89 degrees. July has brought mostly seasonally average temperatures and dry weather.

Below is a look at forecast high temperatures for Tuesday, July 21, one of the hottest days expected next week.

The heat also ties into our high fire risk as the combination of heat, dry conditions, and the occasional breeze means heightened danger.

As we near early next week, new forecast models will better pinpoint exact temperatures and the KREM 2 Weather Team will continue to provide the most accurate forecast available.