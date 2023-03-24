Heavy snow falls on Spokane Friday night

A quick burst of snow fell over Spokane Friday night, coating yards on the South Hill in a fresh blanket of wintry wonder.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A band of heavy snow set up over Spokane's South Hill Friday night, coating the area in a blanket of fresh accumulation in a matter of minutes. The heavy snowfall was very localized, some areas just down the road missed out entirely.

This is what we can expect this time of year. Spring in the Inland Northwest is known for it's rapidly changing weather and Friday was a perfect example of what that can be. While the South Hill was dealing with another round of wintry weather, the sun was out downtown and the snow remained absent for the most part.

The was no organized weather system at play. An atmospheric trough overhead put a pool of cold air over the Inland Northwest. The higher sun angle this time of year warms the ground and the air close to it. This creates high lapse rates or the ability for small areas of instability to turn into storms quickly.

The presence of the cold air overhead keeps the precipitation cold enough that what reaches the ground typically remains frozen. That could be snow or graupel in many instances. It would take some considerable heat to warm enough that it would be rain, even temperatures in the 40s are cool enough that what falls remains frozen.

This pattern remains present through the weekend with scattered snow storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Accumulations should be minimal with melting happening as fast as it falls each day. Mountains on the other hand could see a couple inches pile up as these scattered pockets of heavy snow move through.

