Much of western Washington under Flood Watch, Avalanche Warning in effect for the Cascades

Most of western Washington is under a Flood Watch until Wednesday due to heavy rainfall. The Washington Cascades are also under an Avalanche Warning Monday.

SEATTLE — Heavy rain expected to continue through at least Monday could cause flooding throughout western Washington.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region through Wednesday afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) warned flooding rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas is possible.

As of Monday morning, a Flood Warning was in effect for the Skokomish River at Potlatch in Mason County until Tuesday evening. The NWS said the river is expected to crest around 17.7 feet by late Monday afternoon, causing moderate flooding.

Heavy to moderate rain is expected Monday, with an additional 2-3 inches forecast for most of the Puget Sound lowlands.

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Cascades due to the heavy rain, snow, and warming temperatures. That includes the western slopes from the Canadian border to the Columbia River, including Stevens, Snoqualmie, and White passes.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions due to heavy snow and avalanche danger. The eastbound lanes are closed at North Bend (milepost 34). and the westbound lanes are closed at Ellensburg (milepost 106). The WSDOT said crews will evaluate the pass conditions at 9 a.m. Monday.

US 2 over Stevens Pass was also closed Monday morning due to winter weather conditions and avalanche control work. Both directions of US 2 are closed from milepost 58 near Scenic to milepost 64. The WSDOT said there is no estimated time for reopening.

The NWS said the snow levels were expected to continue to rise across the area Monday, with snow transitioning to rain in the mountains on Monday. Another 3-6 inches of precipitation is expected to fall in the Olympics and Cascades by late Tuesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

The cold front will drop southwestward through the interior after midnight tonight changing the heavy rain to off-and-on showers with gradually falling snow levels, according to the KING 5 Weather Team. This should slowly diminish the risk of avalanches and flooding.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, breezy conditions are expected. The strongest winds will be associated with the warm front as it moves onshore Monday morning, according to the NWS. Gusts on the coast could reach 50 mph.