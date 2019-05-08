SPOKANE, Wash. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of central and eastern Washington along with the Palouse and Lewiston areas for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

High temperatures both days will range from 95° to 105°, with the usual Inland Northwest hot spots of central Washington and Lewiston areas being likely to hit triple digits.

KREM 2 Weather

The early August heat will also push some locations to near record high temperatures. Record highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are as followed to these cities:

Omak - 102° and 104°

Pullman - 102° and 99°

Spokane - 99° and 101°

Coeur d'Alene - 99° and 102°

Lewiston - 107° and 109°

KREM 2 Weather

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outdoors. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening hours. Wear loose fitting clothes. Drink plenty of water. And take breaks into an air conditioned room. Be sure to check on relatives and neighbors, especially those that do not have air conditioning.

While the Heat Advisory is in effect in the afternoon hours as temperatures climb to the 90s and 100s, at least the night time stays relatively cool. Low temps are forecasted in the low 60s thanks to the low levels of humidity.