SPOKANE, Wash. — A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of central and eastern Washington, along with the Palouse and Lewiston areas, through Wednesday afternoon.

High temperatures both days will range from 95 to 105 degrees, with the usual Inland Northwest hot spots of the central Washington and Lewiston areas likely hitting triple digits.

The early August heat will also push some locations to near-record high temperatures. Record highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are as follows:

Omak - 102° and 104°

Pullman - 102° and 99°

Spokane - 99° and 101°

Coeur d'Alene - 99° and 102°

Lewiston - 107° and 109°

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outdoors. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening hours.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air-conditioned room. Be sure to check on relatives and neighbors, especially those that do not have air conditioning.

