Heat Advisory in place across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Heat Advisory is in place across the inland northwest and will last through 8 pm on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Spokane issued the advisory for high temperatures climbing into the upper 90s and triple digits in the days to come. To compound the impact of the heat, little relief will be offered at night as temperatures stay warm.

The heat advisory includes the area from the eastern slopes of the Cascades through central Washington to North Idaho and down through the Palouse. In that area, temperatures will trend 10-15 degrees above normal in the coming days.

Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days of the upcoming heat event. Spokane will climb into the 100s once again, potentially tying an almost 100-year old record for the most 100 degree days in a single year. Central Washington will see temperatures climb to near 110 degrees in areas Friday and Saturday. North Idaho will be the cool spot in the coming days, but even then many places will record highs over 100 degrees before the month closes out.

Ready for more heat? It's coming! Hottest temperatures look to be Friday into Saturday, not only the daytime highs but overnight lows will be quite warm in some areas. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/9XKVoOd06c — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) July 29, 2021