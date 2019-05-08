SPOKANE, Wash. — The Heat Advisory that was in place for Tuesday and Wednesday has now been extended for an extra day.



High temperatures on Tuesday were as high as 106° in the Inland Northwest and Omak set a near record high for the day at 103°. We're on track for several locations to hit 100+ again Wednesday.

Thursday won't be quite as hot, but high temperatures will still range between 95 and 100 degrees. Three straight days of extreme heat certainly makes things exhausting to just be outside.

The early August heat will also push some locations to near-record high temperatures. Record highs for Wednesday and Thursday are as follows:

Omak - 104° and 107°

Pullman - 99° and 102°

Spokane - 101° and 104°

Coeur d'Alene - 102° and 104°

Lewiston - 109° and 106°

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outdoors. Strenuous activities should be rescheduled to the early morning or evening hours.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, drink plenty of water and take breaks in an air-conditioned room. Be sure to check on relatives and neighbors, especially those that do not have air conditioning.

