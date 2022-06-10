Study from Gonzaga's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment show's latest heat results

With the help of 40 volunteers, the center mapped out Spokane's urban heat island effect back in July as part of their Spokane Beat the Heat project.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPOKANE, Wash — The weather might be starting to turn, but the summer heat is still on the minds of the Gonzaga Center for Climate, Society, and the Environment.

With the help of 40 volunteers, the center mapped out Spokane's urban heat island effect back in July as part of their Spokane Beat the Heat project.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, an urban heat island is when a city or urban area sees hotter temperatures than their surrounding rural neighbors.

It often happens thanks to the structure of cities. Due to features such as concrete sidewalks, paved roads and metal & concrete buildings absorbing and then radiating heat out, some neighborhoods can end up seeing hotter temperatures than others.

That difference can be deadly.

"In 2021, 20 people in Spokane died from extreme heat during the heat dome in the Northwest,” said the center’s climate literacy program coordinator Karli Honebien. “And so extreme heat kills more people than other extreme weather events combined."

Now the results are in.

Recently the center released maps of Spokane, showing the average temps on July 16, which was the day the study was conducted.

The National Weather Service recorded a high temperature of 88 degrees fahrenheit at the Spokane International Airport that day.

However, the study found even hotter temperatures, with the highest at 94.1 degrees found at the Safeway on West Northwest Boulevard and North Maple Street.

“One of the most exciting and interesting findings is that on a hot day, one neighborhood could be experiencing 14 degrees higher temperatures than another," Honebein said. "That's a really big difference.”

Other hot spots include downtown Spokane and the East Central neighborhood.

When asked if the recent growth in Spokane is playing a factor in the city’s urban heat island effect, Honebein said there's no way to know for sure now unless they do a study over time while the city continues to see growth.

“It's important to think about how we're going to find places for them to live," Honebein said. "Are we going to be building more streets and more buildings and potentially contributing to that effect? Are we going to try and plan in a way that lessens the impacts of extreme heat for neighborhoods?”

So, what happens now that we've got the results?

Right now, the Gonzaga Climate Center's conducting a community survey to hear from people about their current situation when it comes to dealing with heat.

They then hope to work with community partners, the Spokane City Council and other groups to figure out an action plan so we're ready for the next time temperatures get too hot be safe.

To take part in the heat survey, visit here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.