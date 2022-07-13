Gonzaga, NOAA to map Spokane's hottest neighborhoods

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) selected Spokane as one of several U.S. cities and two international cities to take part in the program.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Summertime means hot temperatures for Spokane. But where it's the hottest is a question volunteers hope to answer this weekend.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) selected Spokane as one of several United States cities and two international cities to take part in this year's mapping of urban heat islands. That list of cities includes San Francisco, Calif. and Nashville, Tenn., as well as Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro.

Gonzaga University's Center for Climate, Society and the Environment received the grant from NOAA and is making the mapping part of their new program Spokane Beat the Heat.

Center Director Brian Henning said their program is a direct response to last year's heat dome over the Inland Northwest, which ended up killing more than a dozen people from heat-related deaths.

Henning said the goal of the program is to “try to get actually get good data about Spokane so we'll learn about how heat is distributed throughout the city so that we can plan urban tree planting, we can plan where cooling shelters should be, so that community members next time can be better prepared."

So, what's a heat island?

According to NOAA, an urban heat island is when a city or urban area sees hotter temperatures than their surrounding rural neighbors.

It often happens thanks to the structure of cities. Due to features such as concrete sidewalks, paved roads and metal & concrete buildings absorbing and then radiating heat out, some neighborhoods can end up seeing hotter temperatures than others.

"It can lead to cities that can be 15 to 20 degrees Fahrenheit than areas with more green spaces,” said Morgan Zabow, climate and health communications & outreach coordinator for NOAA’s Climate Program.

Both Seattle and Portland have taken part in NOAA’s urban heat island mapping in previous years.

Henning said the plan is for volunteers to go out three times this Saturday. They’ll use a sensor to measure temperature and humidity.

All the data gathered will be used make a high-resolution map showing which neighborhoods have urban heat islands.

Henning said the data can then be used to figure out steps to take to make heat less of a risk.

"In the 21st century in Spokane, Washington, no one should be dying of extreme heat," Henning said.

Henning believes it should take about two months for the results from this weekend to come together.

