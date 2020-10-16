Windy Advisory in effect for Friday afternoon.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Friday will bring windy weather with peak gusts in the afternoon and early evening. A Wind Advisory is in effect this afternoon from 1 pm to 9 pm for areas in the Columbia Basin and Palouse. The National Weather Service projects southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Winds are not expected to be as strong or produce as much damage compared to the wind storm on Tuesday. Cities under this advisory include Spokane Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown.