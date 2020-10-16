Wind Advisory in effect for Spokane, Palouse on Friday afternoon

Winds are not expected to be as strong or produce as much damage as those during the windstorm on Tuesday.

SPOKANE, Mo. — Friday will bring windy weather to Spokane and surrounding areas.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. for Spokane, areas in the Columbia Basin and the Palouse. The National Weather Service projects southwest winds at 20-to-30 mph with 50-mph gusts.

Winds are not expected to be as strong or produce as much damage as those during the windstorm on Tuesday. Cities under the advisory include Spokane, Moscow, Plummer, Potlatch, Genesee, Clarkston, Pomeroy, Pullman, Colfax, Rosalia, La Crosse, Oakesdale, Tekoa, and Uniontown.

The gusty winds on Friday could blow around trash cans or unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also blown down, causing damage and power outages.

High-profile vehicles may experience difficulty driving during the afternoon and early evening. There may be localized reductions in visibility due to blowing dust in the western Columbia Basin and blowing ash near burns scars of the Cold Springs, Pearl Hill and Greenhouse Fires.

Friday's temperatures will be the warmest for a while, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s. Highs will be just low-to-mid 50s for the rest of the forecast and may be in the 40s next week.

A few light scattered showers will make their way into North Idaho on Friday afternoon with a very low chance for the Spokane area.