SPOKANE, Wash. — No such thing as a "smooth transition" from summer to fall.

As a weather disturbance moves through Oregon today and Washington Friday, it'll be the first of several rain chances and cooler weather for Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are moving through Oregon with some stray showers are far northeast as the Palouse and Lewis Clark Valley. Aside from those showers, the main belt of rain isn't expected to reach southeastern Washington until around midnight.

Future Tracker image from 9 A.M. Friday showing a decent amount of rain for eastern Washington and north Idaho.

KREM 2 Weather

After midnight and into Friday morning will be rainy. Most likely hours for rainfall in Spokane will be about 2-10 A.M, while Pullman's time-frame is about midnight to 7 A.M.

Doesn't look like there'll be much, if any, lightning. Red Flag Warnings extend up to the Blue Mountains for isolated lightning strikes, but this appears to be more of an Oregon issue than Washington.

Jet stream positioning next week allows for cooler and wetter weather pattern for the Pacific Northwest.

KREM 2 Weather

This less of a traditional "cold front" and more accurately an "upper air trough". The result will be the same, if not more pronounced. More normal and cool September temperatures with highs in the 70s will be common next week with more rain chances too. Sunday also looks rainy for the area.