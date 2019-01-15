SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inland Northwest is about to see a drastic change in the weather pattern starting Thursday and lasting through at least the weekend. The first impulse bring the threat for freezing rain in the Columbia Basin, and moderate to heavy snow in the northern Washington and Idaho mountains.

KREM 2 Weather

Two separate Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. The first is along the I-90 corridor from Coeur d'Alene and westward through Spokane, Ritzville, and Moses Lake until 1 p.m. Thursday. This is for the freezing rain potential. The timing will primarily start after midnight for the lower Columbia Basin, near the Tri-Cities and move into the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene areas between 4-9 a.m. Thursday. Ice accumulations will be about .05", perhaps mixing in with a little snow.

KREM 2 Weather

The second advisory is for the higher elevations of Idaho through 7 a.m. Friday. This is for snowfall of about 1-2" in the valleys east of Coeur d'Alene and near St. Maries. Up to 5-7" of snow on the mountain tops. Note the time frame goes all day Thursday through Friday morning, a more prolonged winter weather event for the mountains than in Spokane.

KREM 2 Weather

Please allow yourself extra time to get to your destination Thursday morning as many roads will be icy, including I-90.

The good news out of all of this is that as temperatures warm into the upper 30s Thursday afternoon, any remaining precipitation will be just rain for Spokane. And the ski resorts will see more beneficial snowfall.

