SPOKANE, Wash. — Freezing rain is falling in Spokane on Thursday morning and the winter weather system is expected to bring snow to other areas throughout the Inland Northwest.

There is a chance of snow in Spokane on Thursday afternoon but it will likely be mixed with rain.

Schools throughout Eastern and Central Washington announced delays on Thursday morning due to poor road conditions. Some school districts in North Idaho are closed for the day. View the latest closings and delays on KREM.com.

The drastic change in the weather pattern across the Inland Northwest is expected to last through at least the weekend.

The first impulse brings the threat for freezing rain in the Columbia Basin, and moderate to heavy snow in the northern Washington and Idaho mountains.

KREM 2 Weather

Two separate Winter Weather Advisories have been issued. The first is along the I-90 corridor from Coeur d'Alene and westward through Spokane, Ritzville and Moses Lake until 1 p.m. Thursday. This is for the freezing rain potential. The timing will primarily start after midnight for the lower Columbia Basin, near the Tri-Cities and move into the Spokane/Coeur d'Alene areas between 4 to 9 a.m. Thursday. Ice accumulations will be about .05 inches, perhaps mixing in with a little snow.

KREM 2 Weather

The second advisory is for the higher elevations of Idaho through 7 a.m. Friday. This is for snowfall of about 1 to inches in the valleys east of Coeur d'Alene and near St. Maries. Up to 5 to 7 inches of snow on the mountain tops. Note the time frame goes all day Thursday through Friday morning, a more prolonged winter weather event for the mountains than in Spokane.

KREM 2 Weather

Please allow yourself extra time to get to your destination Thursday morning, as many roads will be icy, including I-90.

The good news out of all of this is that as temperatures warm into the upper 30s Thursday afternoon, any remaining precipitation will be just rain for Spokane. And the ski resorts will see more beneficial snowfall.

RELATED: Washington snowpack jumps to near-normal after slow start

Forecast: Winter Weather Advisory for Thursday morning's freezing rain