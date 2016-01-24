Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds will increase in the afternoon, with gusts increasing into the 30 mph range, which could increase already high fire concerns.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Overnight skies will clear up a bit with temps in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: The warming trend continues, with afternoon highs nearing the mid-50s.

Updated at 5:00 a.m. (6-13-18) / via NOAA

