SPOKANE, Wash. — Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. High near 67. South wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Columbus Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Updated at 6:00 a.m. (10-2-18) / via NOAA

