Wednesday: Average temperatures this time of year: 60s. Highs today: 80s. Much warmer than average! Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday, but high temperatures will remain warm. A chance of rain overnight. Warm, with afternoon thunderstorms Thursday. Warm and dry on Friday. A 20 percent chance of showers after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of rain is 20 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temps around 50 degrees.

Monday: Temperatures begin to cool down closer to average, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Updated at 5:00 p.m. (5-23-18) / via NOAA

