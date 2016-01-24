Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

