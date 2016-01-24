Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Updated at 9:00 p.m. (6-21-18) / via NOAA