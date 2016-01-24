We'll see highs in the 60s this week and 70s and 80s by the weekend. The cooler temperatures are a bit below seasonal averages on Friday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Updated at 6 p.m. (6-1-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM