We'll see highs in the 60s this week and 70s and 80s by the weekend. The cooler temperatures are a bit below seasonal averages on Friday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Updated at 6 p.m. (6-1-18) / via NOAA