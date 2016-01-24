Monday: A chance of showers between 11am and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers between 8pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Updated at 6 p.m. (6-16718) / via NOAA

