Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temps around 50 degrees.

Monday: Temperatures begin to cool down closer to average, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Updated at 7:30 p.m. (5-24-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM