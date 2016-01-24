Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Updated at 6:45 p.m. (5-27-18) / via NOAA

