Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Memorial Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.
Updated at 6:45 p.m. (5-27-18) / via NOAA