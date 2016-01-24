Thursday: Another warm afternoon, high temperatures above average in the 80s. Warm and dry on Friday. Showers return Saturday morning. A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of rain is 20 percent.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies overnight, with low temps around 50 degrees.
Monday: Temperatures begin to cool down closer to average, with highs in the low to mid-50s.
Updated at 4:30 p.m. (5-24-18) / via NOAA