Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Updated at 4 p.m. (6-11-18) / via NOAA

