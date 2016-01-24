Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Updated at 4 p.m. (6-11-18) / via NOAA