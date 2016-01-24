The warm weather continues!

We will be in the mid-80s today. Tomorrow marks the first day of summer and it's bringing thunderstorms along with it.

The rest of the week is expected to bring dry conditions and warmer temperatures. On Friday, we will experience some gusty winds.

FULL FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light southeast wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of rain is 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce small hail and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of rain is 50 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night: Isolated showers after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of rain is 20 percent.

Saturday: Isolated showers before 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 75.

Updated at 9 a.m. (6-20-18) / via NOAA

© 2018 KREM