This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 9 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Updated at 6:00 p.m. (6-5-18) / via NOAA