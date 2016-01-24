This Afternoon: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 9 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Updated at 6:00 p.m. (6-5-18) / via NOAA

