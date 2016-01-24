Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 9 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely after 11pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers, mainly before 11am. High near 63. Southwest wind 9 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Updated at 5:00 a.m. (6-5-18)

