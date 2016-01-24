Tuesday Night: Today was a July -like day, wasn't it!? We saw very warm temps in the 80s across the board. Tonight should be mostly clear, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Wednesday: By tomorrow morning, several showers should move through northern Whitman and parts of Grant County. By the afternoon, it looks like many of us will be seeing rain, and early evening hours will see some monster thunderstorms in parts of North Idaho and Western Montana. Down in the Palouse, it looks like they will see some heavy rain. By around 9 p.m. it looks like some of the strong storms will be near the Davenport area. Lots of unsettled weather heading our way! Mostly cloudy skies with late day showers. Spokane will have a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Updated at 12:30 p.m. (5-15-18) / via NOAA

